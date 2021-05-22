Indian Army sets up 100-bed COVID Care Centre in Bengaluru

The Indian Army has chipped in to fight against the pandemic by setting up a 100-bed Covid Care Centre at Ulsoor here.

The Karnataka State administration took on the responsibility of providing medical staff and equipment and the Army joined in with administrative support for maintaining high standards at the facility and ensuring the best possible patient care, the Army said in a statement.

The Covid Care Centre would cater to mild symptomatic and asymptomatic Covid patients referred by BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) after bed allotment.

On Saturday, Major General J V Prasad, General Officer Commanding, Karnataka and Kerala Sub-Area, handed over the facility to the State administration in presence of State Housing Minister V Somanna, BJP MP P C Mohan, Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad, and civic agency Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

