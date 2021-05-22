UP extends COVID curfew till May 31

The Uttar Pradesh Government has extended the "partial coronavirus curfew" till 7 am on May 31, informed officials on Saturday. "The Government of Uttar Pradesh is committed to safeguarding the life and livelihood of the people of the State. In this spirit, we have adopted a partial coronavirus curfew policy in this second wave of COVID. Positive results of the statewide partial coronavirus curfew are being seen. This is helping in breaking the transition chain," reads the state government order.

"There is also a lot of support from the people of the state. Active cases are steadily decreasing. It is being decided to extend the partial coronavirus curfew till 7 am on May 31. Essential services like vaccination, industrial activities, medical work, etc. will continue uninterrupted," it adds. Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a cabinet meeting on May 15 and took several important decisions including the extension of the partial COVID curfew till 7 am on May 24.

The partial COVID curfew has been continuously extended in Uttar Pradesh since May 5. Prior to that, the state government had imposed weekend curfews. Uttar Pradesh reported new 6046 COVID cases and 226 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department. While 17,540 people have been recovered from the disease in the said period. The number of active COVID cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 94,482. (ANI)

