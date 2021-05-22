Left Menu

Security forces open fire after gunshots heard near CRPF camp in J-K’s Anantnag

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-05-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 22:04 IST
Security forces open fire after gunshots heard near CRPF camp in J-K’s Anantnag
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces opened fire after gunshots were heard near a CRPF camp in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

"At 8:35 pm, some fire shots were heard near CRPF camp at Mominabad in Anantnag," a police official said.

He said a sentry at the camp retaliated but there was no loss of life or injury.

The situation is normal, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021