Security forces open fire after gunshots heard near CRPF camp in J-K’s Anantnag

Security forces opened fire after gunshots were heard near a CRPF camp in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

"At 8:35 pm, some fire shots were heard near CRPF camp at Mominabad in Anantnag," a police official said.

Advertisement

He said a sentry at the camp retaliated but there was no loss of life or injury.

The situation is normal, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)