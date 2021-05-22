UP: Three killed, four injured in accident

Left Menu

PTI | Chitrakoot | Updated: 22-05-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 22:25 IST
Three people were killed and four injured in a head-on collision between two vehicles on a national highway near Sudinpur village here on Saturday evening, police said. Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal said around 6 pm, a Jeep collided with a Van near Sudinpur village, killing three and injuring four others. The dead are yet to be identified. He added the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination while the injured have been admitted to a hospital. Meanwhile, a UP government spokesperson said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and instructed officials to extend help to the injured.

