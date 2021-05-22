2 killed in lightning strike in West Bengal

Two persons, including a minor, were killed and two others injured in separate incidents of lightning strike in West Bengal's Nadia district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Ayan Muhuri (15) and Raju Paik (25), were residents of Ranaghat.

Advertisement

The injured, two of Muhuri's friends, have been admitted to hospital, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)