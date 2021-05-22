Qatar to try to help stop Israeli "aggression" against Palestinians, emir says
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 22-05-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 22:30 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Qatar will pursue efforts to stop Israeli "aggression" against Palestinians and the Al-Aqsa Mosque with concerned parties, Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani told Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in a phone call on Saturday, the state news agency QNA reported.
A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas-led Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip held on Saturday as Egyptian mediators pressed on with talks with the two sides on securing longer-term calm, officials said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Palestinian gunmen killed after firing on Israeli base in West Bank
Palestinian gunmen killed after firing on Israeli base in West Bank
Israel says troops kill 2 Palestinian attackers in West Bank
Thousands pack Al-Aqsa Mosque, protest Palestinian evictions in Jerusalem
Israeli police, Palestinians clash at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa, 59 hurt