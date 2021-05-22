Qatar to try to help stop Israeli "aggression" against Palestinians, emir says

Qatar will pursue efforts to stop Israeli "aggression" against Palestinians and the Al-Aqsa Mosque with concerned parties, Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani told Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in a phone call on Saturday, the state news agency QNA reported.

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas-led Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip held on Saturday as Egyptian mediators pressed on with talks with the two sides on securing longer-term calm, officials said.

