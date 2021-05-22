Left Menu

Centre allows Covid vaccination of family members, dependents at workplace

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday in a letter to States and Union Territories (UTs) allowed family members and dependants of the employees to be covered in the Covid vaccination drives conducted at workplaces.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 22:56 IST
Centre allows Covid vaccination of family members, dependents at workplace
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Sahil Pandey The Union Health Ministry on Saturday in a letter to States and Union Territories (UTs) allowed family members and dependants of the employees to be covered in the Covid vaccination drives conducted at workplaces.

Earlier, in order to increase the accessibility of Covid vaccines, the Union Health Ministry had allowed people above the age of 45 years to get vaccinated at public and private workplaces. With the extension of vaccine beneficiaries to the 18-44 age group in the third phase of the vaccination drive, the guideline of opening it to family members of the employees increases its accessibility multi-fold.

The official letter stated, "The family members and the dependants of the workers, as defined by the respective employers, can also be covered with Covid-19 vaccination at the Industrial Covid vaccination centres (CVCs) and the Workplace CVCs." It further stated that, for covering these beneficiaries, the vaccine will have to be procured by the private hospitals with whom the respective employer has tied up for the vaccination.

As for Government Workplace CVC, the beneficiaries aged 45 years or more may be covered through the free vaccine doses supplied by the Government of India to the States/UTs. The beneficiaries in the age group of 18 to 44 years may be covered through the vaccine doses directly procured by the respective State/UT Government from the vaccine manufacturers, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom
3
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
4
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retired

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021