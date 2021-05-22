India's cumulative vaccine coverage exceeds 19.49 cr doses

India has administered a cumulative 19.49 crore COVID vaccine doses till Saturday, informed the Union Health Ministry. The numbers also include nearly 1 crore beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years.

"The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 19.49 crore (19,49,51,603) as per the 8 pm provisional report. 6,82,398 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 99,79,676 across 37 States/UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive," reads the Union Health Ministry statement. Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for their first dose of COVID vaccine, the health ministry said.

Advertisement

"The total of 19,49,51,603 include 97,52,422 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 67,00,147 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,49,47,941 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 83,22,058 FLWs (2nd dose), and 99,79,676 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose). 6,06,73,244 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 97,84,465 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,65,49,096 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,82,42,554 for above 60 years (2nd Dose)," the statement added. On Saturday itself, a total of 15,52,126 vaccine doses was administered. Among these, 13,80,232 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 1,71,894 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)