No consensus yet on 'vaccine passport' at WHO level, says Health Ministry

By Ashoke Raj There is discussion on vaccine passports but no consensus on it at the level of World Health Organisation and as per the present guidelines people with negative COVID-19 test report can travel, Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Answering question on at a briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the country, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, said discussions is still being done 'vaccine passport' which entails people being allowed to travel internationally if they have taken COVID-19 vaccination. He said relevant action will be taken if there is a consensus.

"So far there's no consensus at level of WHO over this. Discussion is still being done if vaccinated people will be allowed. As of now, as per WHO guidelines and guidelines by countries, people with negative COVID test report are being allowed. Relevant action will be taken when a consensus at the world level is reached," Agarwal said. Representatives of EU countries had earlier this week agreed to steps to allow fully vaccinated visitors. Member states were recommended to ease restrictions particularly for those who have taken EU-authorised vaccine.

Christian Wigand, European Commission spokesperson had said after the meeting that EU ambassadors agreed to update the approach to travel from outside the European Union. The European Council "now recommends that member states ease some restrictions, in particular for those vaccinated with an EU-authorized vaccine," he added. (ANI)

