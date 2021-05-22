U.N. Security Council urges 'full adherence' to Israeli/Hamas ceasefire
The United Nations Security Council on Saturday called for "the full adherence" to a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas-led Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip and stressed the immediate need for humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians.
The 15-member council issued a statement, which had to be agreed by consensus, after being unable to speak during the 11-day conflict due to opposition by the United States. The French mission to the United Nations said it has put on hold its push for a resolution on the issue.
