Those indulging in black-marketing of Remdesivir being booked under NSA: Adityanath

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 23-05-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 00:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said those indulging in black-marketing of Remdesivir injections in the state are being booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

He also said properties of those hoarding or black-marketing life-saving medicines will be seized.

Adityanath, who was on a visit to Kanpur, said efforts are being made to ensure that the pace of COVID-19 vaccination picks up across the state next month.

The state government will contain the second wave of COVID-19 by the end of this month, he added.

He also said that government is making necessary arrangements for the treatment of black fungus as well as improving infrastructure in children hospitals.

A 100-bedded pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) will be set up at the medical college in Kanpur, the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, the NSA has been invoked against a man who was arrested last month for alleged black marketing of Remdesivir injections, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Sachin Kumar of Haryana, was arrested along with two medical representatives, Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun said.

Remdesivir injections seized from Kumar during his arrest were later found to be spurious, he said.

''As per the procedure, we have slapped the NSA against Kumar for selling fake Remdesivir injections,'' Arun said.

Under the provisions of the NSA, one can be detained without a charge for up to 12 months if authorities are satisfied that the person is a threat to national security or law and order.

