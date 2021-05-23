Left Menu

Man trampled to death by elephant in Assam

PTI | Nagaon | Updated: 23-05-2021 01:22 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 01:22 IST
A 50-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in central Assam's Nagaon district on Saturday, a police officer said.

According to his family members, he had gone to the Sagunbahi hill to collect firewood and was attacked by the animal, the officer said.

The man, identified as Baburam Rabha, was from Kacharigaon under the jurisdiction of the Kathiatoli Police Station.

Local people claimed that the elephant has been wandering in the area and searching for food for the last several days.

After getting information about the incident, forest officials and the police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Nagaon Civil Hospital for post mortem.

