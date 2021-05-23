Left Menu

U.S. to expand Haitian eligibility for deportation relief program

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2021 02:06 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 02:06 IST
The United States will expand Haitian eligibility for a humanitarian program that grants deportation relief and work permits to immigrants who cannot safely return to their home countries, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security told lawmakers in an email on Saturday.

A new designation of so-called Temporary Protected Status (TPS) will cover an estimated 150,000 Haitians already living in the United States, Democratic Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey said in a written statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

