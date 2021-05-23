Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Suspect arrested in attack on Jewish man in New York's Times Square

A man was arrested and several others were being sought in connection with an attack on a Jewish man in New York's Times Square that drew the attention of several politicians and is being investigated as a hate crime, police said on Friday. The attack on Thursday, captured in a video that was shared on social media, followed rival pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations in midtown Manhattan over the fighting in Gaza, which ended in a ceasefire hours later. The demonstrations resulted in 26 arrests.

U.S. judge orders mental evaluation of Capitol riot's 'QAnon Shaman'

A federal judge on Friday ordered a mental health assessment for Jacob Chansley, the man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" who was widely photographed wearing a horned headdress inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot by supporters of former President Donald Trump. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth said he determined that a "competency examination" of Chansley was warranted and ordered that a "psychological examination be conducted." The judge said the examination should include an assessment as to whether Chansley cannot understand the criminal charges against him or assist in his own defense.

Little Island, a park built by a billionaire, further transforms Manhattan's West Side

Little Island is its name, but the vision and the budget behind it were colossal. The public park on the Hudson River finally opened on Friday nearly seven years after plans were unveiled, thanks to billionaire media mogul Barry Diller, whose $260 million donation has further transformed the once-derelict West Side of Manhattan.

Two shot dead, eight injured after shooting in downtown Minneapolis

Two men were shot dead and eight others were wounded in downtown Minneapolis, police said early on Saturday. "Of the 10 victims, all are adults, five male and five female. Two deceased are male and one in critical is male", Minneapolis Police said on Twitter https://bit.ly/3hMfib2.

Biden says he won't let Justice Dept seize reporters' phone, email records

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said he would not allow his Justice Department to seize the phone or email records of reporters, saying any such move would be "simply wrong." Biden's comments came a day after CNN reported that the Justice Department had told its correspondent Barbara Starr that the former Trump administration had secretly obtained two months of her phone and email records in 2017.

U.S. CDC investigating heart problem in few young vaccine recipients -NYT

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into reports that a very small number of teenagers and young adults vaccinated against the coronavirus may have experienced heart problems, The New York Times reported on Saturday, citing the agency's vaccine safety group. The CDC is reviewing several dozen reports that teenagers and young adults may have developed myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, after vaccination, the New York Times https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/22/health/cdc-heart-teens-vaccination.html said, citing CDC officials.

U.S. to expand Haitian eligibility for deportation relief program

The United States will expand Haitian eligibility for a humanitarian program that grants deportation relief and work permits to immigrants who cannot safely return to their home countries, the Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday.

A new designation of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) will cover an estimated 150,000 Haitians already living in the United States, Democratic Senator Bob Menendez said in a statement praising the decision.

Jeffrey Epstein's jail guards to avoid prison in agreement with prosecutors

Two Manhattan jail guards who were on duty the night Jeffrey Epstein killed himself admitted to falsifying records but would avoid prison under an agreement with U.S. prosecutors to resolve criminal charges. Tova Noel and Michael Thomas had been accused of falling asleep and surfing the internet when they should have been monitoring Epstein on Aug. 10, 2019, when the financier and registered sex offender was found hanging in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Manhattan.

More footage released, troopers to be punished in deadly arrest of a Black man in Louisiana

More video of a fatal 2019 encounter of a Black man with police in Louisiana was released by authorities late Friday, and two state troopers were notified that they will be fired, in the fallout of a lethal traffic stop. The newly-released bodycam footage shows a high-speed chase and Louisiana state troopers punching motorist Ronald Greene, 49, a Black man, while he was already in handcuffs.

U.S. seizes $90,000 from man who sold footage of U.S. Capitol riot

U.S. authorities have confiscated roughly $90,000 from a Utah man who sold footage of a woman being fatally shot during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, according to court filings. Prosecutors also have filed additional criminal charges against the man, John Earle Sullivan, a self-described political activist who is accused of entering the Capitol building and participating in the riot, the filings unsealed on Thursday showed.

