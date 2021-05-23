Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar arrested in wrestler murder case

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and another person were arrested on Sunday in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case that led to the death of a wrestler here, officials said on Sunday.

Kumar (38) and his associate Ajay, alias Sunil, (48) were arrested from Mundka, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said.

Advertisement

Earlier, the Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Sushil Kumar, who was on the run. Another reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for Ajay Kumar's arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)