Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar arrested in wrestler murder case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 10:17 IST
Wrestler Sushil Kumar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and another person were arrested on Sunday in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case that led to the death of a wrestler here, officials said on Sunday.

Kumar (38) and his associate Ajay, alias Sunil, (48) were arrested from Mundka, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Sushil Kumar, who was on the run. Another reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for Ajay Kumar's arrest.

