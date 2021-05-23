Left Menu

Before third Covid-19 wave, UP to vaccinate parents of children below 10 years

Before a possible third wave of Covid-19 pandemic preparations are underway to vaccinate parents of all children below 10 years of age against the coronavirus disease.

ANI | Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-05-2021 10:33 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 10:33 IST
Before third Covid-19 wave, UP to vaccinate parents of children below 10 years
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Before a possible third wave of Covid-19 pandemic preparations are underway to vaccinate parents of all children below 10 years of age against the coronavirus disease. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday informed that the State aims to protect children aged below 10 years by getting their parents/kin vaccinated on priority.

"Before the third wave of Coronavirus pandemic arrives, we will make arrangements to provide protection to parents or kins of those children aged under 10 years by getting them vaccinated on priority," Adityanath said while addressing a press conference on yesterday. The Centre has begun its countrywide Covid innoculation drive for people aged between 18-44 years on May 1.

The Chief Minister also elaborated about the Covid-19 statistics in the state. He said, "It was predicted that, during the second wave of this pandemic, Uttar Pradesh was likely to witness more than one lakh active cases. However, I'm glad to inform you that the highest number of active cases reported in the state stand at 25,000 as on April 24 this year." Adityanath also took cognizance of the rising demand of medical oxygen in the state. He said, "I thank PM Modi, Indian Army for their continuous efforts for providing medical oxygen via Oxygen expresses and other modes in the state. Our state strictly followed tracing, testing and treating campaign that was initiated by the Central government."

Following this, the state CM said, "Also, we will take strict action against those who are black marketing Covid-19 related medicines, equipment etc. We will take steps to spread public awareness for the same." Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported 6,046 fresh Covid-19 cases, 17,540 discharges and 226 fatalities yesterday, as per the state health bulletin. The active cases stand at 94,482.

For controlling the spread of coronavirus disease in rural areas of the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday issued instructions to medical officers of all districts at district hospitals, Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community health centres (CHCs).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom
4
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retired

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021