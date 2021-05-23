Left Menu

IAS body condemns Chhattisgarh collector caught on video slapping youth

The Indian Administrative Service officers association has strongly condemned the actions of District Collector of Chhatisgarh's Surajpur after social media videos emerged of him slapping a man who was reportedly out to buy medicines on Saturday amid a statewide lockdown.

ANI | Surajpur (Chhatisgarh) | Updated: 23-05-2021 11:23 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 11:06 IST
IAS body condemns Chhattisgarh collector caught on video slapping youth
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Administrative Service officers association has strongly condemned the actions of District Collector of Chhatisgarh's Surajpur after social media videos emerged of him slapping a man who was reportedly out to buy medicines on Saturday amid a statewide lockdown. "It is unacceptable and against the basic tenets of the service and civility. Civil servants must have empathy and provide a healing touch to society at all times, more so in these difficult times," the IAS Association posted on Twitter.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said the incident was condemnable and that he has directed the District Collector to be removed from charge immediately. "Misbehaviour by an official is unacceptable. I am upset at this incident. I apologise to the youth and his family," the chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

In videos circulating on social media, the District Collector Ranbir Sharma is seen chastisising and slapping a youth who attempts to show him a piece of paper and explain why he was outside during the lockdown. The collector then throws the youth's phone on the road and ask accompanying policemen to hit him. Sharma is heard saying in the videos "maaro ise" (beat him). The Surajpur collector Sharma later explained that the man in the viral video had lied to officials that he was on vacation and there was no proper documentation to justify his claim and the person also misbehaved with officials.

Sharma issued an public apology for his outburst stating that his intention was never to disrespect anybody. Meanwhile, the man in the videos has been charged under the Epidemic Diseases Act for violating Covid-19 norms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom
4
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retired

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021