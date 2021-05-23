Six militants killed in encounter with security personnel in Assam
Six Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) militants were on Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in West Karbi Anglong district, along the Assam-Nagaland border, a senior police officer said.
Acting on a tip-off, a joint operation was launched in the district by a team of police officers and Assam Rifles personnel, led by West Karbi Anglong Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Prakash Sonowal, he said.
An exchange of fire ensued between the security personnel and the militants, following which six members of the outlawed outfit were gunned down in Michibailung area, the officer said.
Four AK-47 rifles and several rounds of ammunition have been recovered from the slain militants, the senior officer said, adding that combing operations are still underway in Michibailung.
