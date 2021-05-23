Left Menu

Six militants killed in encounter with security personnel in Assam

PTI | Diphu | Updated: 23-05-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 11:19 IST
Six militants killed in encounter with security personnel in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

Six Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) militants were on Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in West Karbi Anglong district, along the Assam-Nagaland border, a senior police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint operation was launched in the district by a team of police officers and Assam Rifles personnel, led by West Karbi Anglong Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Prakash Sonowal, he said.

An exchange of fire ensued between the security personnel and the militants, following which six members of the outlawed outfit were gunned down in Michibailung area, the officer said.

Four AK-47 rifles and several rounds of ammunition have been recovered from the slain militants, the senior officer said, adding that combing operations are still underway in Michibailung.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom
4
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retired

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021