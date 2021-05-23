Left Menu

Cyclone Yaas: PM Modi holds review meeting with senior officials

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a meeting with senior government officials to review the preparations for the approaching Cyclone Yaas.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 12:10 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the review meeting for Cyclone Yaas. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a meeting with senior government officials to review the preparations for the approaching Cyclone Yaas. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also attended the meeting along with senior government officials and representatives from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Secretaries from Telecom, Power, Civil aviation, Earth Sciences Ministries to review preparations against the approaching Cyclone Yaas.

With Odisha and West Bengal bracing for cyclonic storm Yaas, the Indian Army on Saturday informed that it has arranged columns and engineer task forces are on standby for rescue and relief operations. Also, ahead of Cyclone Yaas, which is likely to make landfall along the Bengal-Odisha coast between May 24 and May 26, the Northern Railway has temporarily cancelled over a dozen trains from the national capital to and from Bhubaneswar and Puri in Odisha.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has also geared up to meet the likely challenges from the developing cyclonic storm Yaas on the east coast. Besides this, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had also reviewed the preparedness for the cyclonic storm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

