Eight militants killed in encounter with security personnel in Assam

PTI | Diphu | Updated: 23-05-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 12:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eight Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) militants were on Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district, along the Nagaland border, a senior police officer said.

Earlier, he had claimed six died in the exchange of fire, as the bodies of two others were yet to be recovered.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police officers and Assam Rifles personnel launched an operation, led by West Karbi Anglong Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Prakash Sonowal.

An exchange of fire ensued between the security personnel and the militants in Michibailung area, following which eight members of the outlawed outfit were gunned down, the officer said.

Six bodies were initially recovered, and two others, suspected to be that of the outfit's top leaders, were spotted later in the day during combing operations in the remote region, along the interstate border.

Four AK-47 rifles and several rounds of ammunition were found in the possession of the slain militants, the senior officer pointed out.

Search operations had been underway in the district since last week after a priest was killed in Daujiphang area, he said, adding that more details are awaited about the encounter.

