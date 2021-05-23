Army hands over essential COVID-19 medical supplies to Udhampur admin
The Indian Army's Northern Command on Sunday handed over a large quantity of essential COVID-19 medical supplies to the Udhampur district administration, a defence spokesperson said here.
The station commander of the Udhampur Military Station handed over 500 PPE kits, 10,000 masks, 200 oxymeters, 10,000 pairs of surgical gloves and hand sanitisers to Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Indu Kanwal Chib, he said.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in March last year, the Northern Command has been providing all possible assistance to the civil administration and the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the official added.
''In today's initiative, the aim was to augment the resources of the local administration with regard to COVID care of the poor and needy,'' he said.
