Two arrested for black marketing Oxygen cylinders in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch has arrested two people in connection with black marketing of Oxygen cylinders in the Sheshadripuram and Byatarayanpura areas of the city. The Joint Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru City Police Sandeep Patil took to Twitter to inform about the same.

"Two accused arrested by Central Crime Branch in Sheshadripuram and Byatarayanpura involved in black marketing of Oxygen cylinders," Patil tweeted. He further informed that five cylinders have been seized from the accused.

Patil also urged people to share information with the police regarding such activities. Earlier on May 14, the Bengaluru police had arrested three for black marketing of Oxygen cylinders. (ANI)

