Uttar Pradesh records 4,800 new COVID-19 cases, active infections down to 84,800

Amid a partial coronavirus curfew to contain spread of COVID-19, Uttar Pradesh reported 4,800 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. According to Additional Chief Secretary-Information, Navneet Sehgal on Sunday, active coronavirus cases in the state currently stand at 84,800, down by almost 2,26,000 from the peak in the last 20 days.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday informed that the state aims to protect children aged below 10 years by getting their parents/kin vaccinated on priority. "Before the third wave of Coronavirus pandemic arrives, we will make arrangements to provide protection to parents or kins of those children aged under 10 years by getting them vaccinated on priority," Adityanath said while addressing a press conference.

The partial COVID curfew has been continuously extended in Uttar Pradesh since May 5. Prior to that, the state government had imposed weekend curfews. (ANI)

