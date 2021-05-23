Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh records 4,800 new COVID-19 cases, active infections down to 84,800

Amid a partial coronavirus curfew to contain spread of COVID-19, Uttar Pradesh reported 4,800 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-05-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 13:48 IST
Uttar Pradesh records 4,800 new COVID-19 cases, active infections down to 84,800
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a partial coronavirus curfew to contain spread of COVID-19, Uttar Pradesh reported 4,800 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. According to Additional Chief Secretary-Information, Navneet Sehgal on Sunday, active coronavirus cases in the state currently stand at 84,800, down by almost 2,26,000 from the peak in the last 20 days.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday informed that the state aims to protect children aged below 10 years by getting their parents/kin vaccinated on priority. "Before the third wave of Coronavirus pandemic arrives, we will make arrangements to provide protection to parents or kins of those children aged under 10 years by getting them vaccinated on priority," Adityanath said while addressing a press conference.

The partial COVID curfew has been continuously extended in Uttar Pradesh since May 5. Prior to that, the state government had imposed weekend curfews. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retired

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retire...

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021