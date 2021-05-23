Left Menu

Absconding rape accused held in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-05-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 13:50 IST
Absconding rape accused held in J-K
  • Country:
  • India

A man, who had allegedly abducted and raped a woman about 17 months back, was arrested on Sunday by Reasi police from Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Bashir Ahmad, a resident of Chaklass-Jamaslan village of Mahore in Reasi, had allegedly abducted the woman and raped her repeatedly in December 2019 and went underground to evade his arrest after committing the crime, a police spokesman said.

He said the accused evaded investigation by going at large and could not be apprehended as he kept on changing his locations in militancy-infested south Kashmir.

Reasi police tracked and developed a specific input which led to his arrest from Shopian district, the spokesman said.

He said the case against him had already been proved on the basis of expert opinion of the Forensic Science Laboratory, medical opinion and statement of the victim.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retired

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retire...

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021