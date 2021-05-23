Absconding rape accused held in J-K

A man, who had allegedly abducted and raped a woman about 17 months back, was arrested on Sunday by Reasi police from Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Bashir Ahmad, a resident of Chaklass-Jamaslan village of Mahore in Reasi, had allegedly abducted the woman and raped her repeatedly in December 2019 and went underground to evade his arrest after committing the crime, a police spokesman said.

He said the accused evaded investigation by going at large and could not be apprehended as he kept on changing his locations in militancy-infested south Kashmir.

Reasi police tracked and developed a specific input which led to his arrest from Shopian district, the spokesman said.

He said the case against him had already been proved on the basis of expert opinion of the Forensic Science Laboratory, medical opinion and statement of the victim.

