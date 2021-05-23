Left Menu

Israeli police allow Jews to visit flashpoint Jerusalem site

Israeli police on Sunday escorted around 50 Jewish visitors to a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem where police actions in recent weeks had ignited protests and violence that triggered war in Gaza, according to the Islamic authority overseeing the site.The Waqf said police cleared young Palestinians out of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and barred entry to Muslims under the age of 45.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 23-05-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 13:52 IST
Israeli police allow Jews to visit flashpoint Jerusalem site
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli police on Sunday escorted around 50 Jewish visitors to a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem where police actions in recent weeks had ignited protests and violence that triggered war in Gaza, according to the Islamic authority overseeing the site.

The Waqf said police cleared young Palestinians out of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and barred entry to Muslims under the age of 45. Muslims who entered were required to leave their IDs with police at the entrance. It said three Muslims were arrested, including a guard.

Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the site was open for "regular visits" and that police had secured the area to prevent "incidents,'' without elaborating.

Israeli police had briefly clashed with Palestinian protesters after Friday prayers in an early test for the truce, which had taken effect hours earlier.

The Waqf said Sunday it was the first time Jews had been allowed to visit the site since May 4, a week before the war broke out.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in Islam. It sits on a sprawling hilltop in Jerusalem's Old City that is revered by Jews as their holiest site because it was the location of the biblical temples. The site has often been the scene of Israeli-Palestinian violence and was the epicenter of the 2000 Palestinian intifada, or uprising.

Israeli police repeatedly clashed with Palestinian protesters in the days leading up to May 10, when Gaza's militant Hamas rulers fired long-range rockets at Jerusalem. The threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families from a nearby Jerusalem neighborhood was cited as another major trigger of the 11-day war, which was halted by a cease-fire on Friday.

In recent years, increasing numbers of religious and nationalist Jews have visited the site. Palestinians fear Israel plans to eventually take over the compound or partition it. The Israeli government has repeatedly said it has no intention of changing the status quo, under which the Waqf oversees the site under Jordanian custodianship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retired

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retire...

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021