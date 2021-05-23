Left Menu

Pakistan: Soldier killed in firefight with Afghan militants

Militants in Afghanistan fired across the border at a military post in northwestern Pakistan, killing a soldier in a firefight with Pakistani troops, the military said.The cross-border attack took place in the district of North Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province late Saturday night, the military said in a statement.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 23-05-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 13:57 IST
Pakistan: Soldier killed in firefight with Afghan militants
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Militants in Afghanistan fired across the border at a military post in northwestern Pakistan, killing a soldier in a firefight with Pakistani troops, the military said.

The cross-border attack took place in the district of North Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province late Saturday night, the military said in a statement. It said troops returned fire and a young soldier was killed.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack and the military provided no further details.

The statement said Pakistan has consistently asked Afghanistan to manage and control its side of the border. Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by militants for attacks against targets inside Pakistan.

Afghan Defense Ministry deputy spokesman Fawad Aman said there was no “center of terrorism in Afghanistan'' and that almost all militant groups fighting in Afghanistan have bases in Pakistan.

“Terrorists are entering Afghanistan from Pakistan conducting terrorist operations against people,” he said.

Pakistan has a lengthy, porous border with Afghanistan which is being fenced by Pakistan. Afghanistan Called Durand Line, the border was drawn up during British colonial rule.

North Waziristan and other tribal regions that were merged into northwestern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in 2018 long served as sanctuaries for local and foreign militants. For years the military carried out massive operations to clear them of militants and many fighters crossed into Afghanistan or hid in the mountainous terrain.

Earlier this month, militants in Afghanistan fired across the border at troops in southwestern Pakistan, killing at least four soldiers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retired

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retire...

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021