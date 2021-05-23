Gunshots heard in J-K's Pulwama

Gunshots were heard in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, but there was no loss of life or injury reported, police sources said.

The sources said the shots were heard near Women's Degree College in Pulwama in south Kashmir.

No loss of life or injury has been reported so far, they said, adding the details were being ascertained.

