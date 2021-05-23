Left Menu

MiG-21 crash: NDA pays homage to Sqn Ldr Choudhary

Today, as his name gets inscribed in golden letters with full military honours in the sacred Hut of Remembrance, his martyrdom will continue to inspire future generations of NDA cadets.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-05-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 14:15 IST
MiG-21 crash: NDA pays homage to Sqn Ldr Choudhary
  • Country:
  • India

The National Defence Academy (NDA) paid homage to Squadron Leader Abhinav Choudhary who died in a MiG-21 crash in Moga in Punjab a couple of days ago, an official said on Sunday.

The Bison aircraft was on an operational sortie from Suratgarh in Rajasthan when it crashed in Langeana village on Thursday night.

A wreath-laying ceremony was organized at the Hut of Remembrance on Saturday in honour of late Sqn Ldr Choudhary, with Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, Commandant of NDA, paying homage along with others, a statement from the premier military institution said.

''Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary was an alumnus of 124 NDA Course, R Squadron and passed out in May, 2013. After passing out from the Air Force Academy, he was commissioned in the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force. Today, as his name gets inscribed in golden letters with full military honours in the sacred Hut of Remembrance, his martyrdom will continue to inspire future generations of NDA cadets. The NDA fraternity offers heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief,'' read the statement.

The 'Hut of Remembrance' at NDA is a sublime cenatoph that commemorates the sacrifice of ex-NDA officers from the armed forces who lay down their lives in the line of duty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retired

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retire...

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021