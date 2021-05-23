Left Menu

Myanmar anti-coup insurgents seize police post, kill security forces

Reuters | Naypyitaw | Updated: 23-05-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 14:52 IST
Myanmar anti-coup insurgents seize police post, kill security forces
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

Fighters opposed to Myanmar's military junta seized a police station in the eastern town of Mobye on Sunday and claimed to have killed at least 13 members of the security forces and captured four, local media said.

Several videos shared on social media of the attack showed what appeared to be the dead bodies of members of the security forces.

The Irrawaddy news outlet quoted a fighter from the local People's Defence Force as saying the police station had been set on fire and that two civilians had been wounded in the fighting. Reports from other media said up to 15 members of the security forces had been killed.

