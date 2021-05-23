CBI institutes enquiry into graft charges against ex-MD of UP Cooperative Sugar Factories Federation

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 15:07 IST
The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) against BK Yadav, the then managing director of the Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Sugar Factories Federation, for alleged corruption in transfers, postings and promotion of staff during 2013-17, when the Samajwadi Party (SP) was in power in the state, officials said.

The Uttar Pradesh government had recommended for a CBI probe into allegations against Yadav on November 10, 2017, which was forwarded by the Centre on April 1 this year, they said.

The Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be held next year, where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will face up to the SP, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress among others.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged a PE, which is the first step to examine if there is enough prima facie evidence to register a regular case.

The state government had constituted an inquiry under the Lucknow commissioner, which had accused Yadav of making money illegally in the appointments, promotion and transfer of the Sugar Mills and Federation staff, taking money for making payments of retirement benefits like gratuity, leave encashment and other dues, and posting junior officers to senior posts as in-charge.

The probe had found that he was indulging in corruption in the inventory procurement request for modification and expansion of cooperative sugar mills and had disposed of an enquiry without any punishment for one Chetan Sharma, deputy chief chemist, who was facing serious charges of embezzlement and illegal sale of sugar and molasses. Yadav had rather rewarded Sharma with a promotion.

The CBI has taken cognisance of these allegations in its PE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

