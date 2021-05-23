Six shops sealed for violating lockdown norms in UP's Shamli

Authorities in neighbouring Shamli district sealed six shops which were found open during lockdown and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each of the store owner.

According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Mani Arora, these shops in Jhinjhana town were operating in violation of the lockdown guidelines.

Advertisement

The owner of a garment showroom was also arrested for the violation, the SDM said.

Challans were also issued to 18 people in Jhinjhana on Saturday for roaming around the town, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)