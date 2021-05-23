Left Menu

Six shops sealed for violating lockdown norms in UP's Shamli

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-05-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 15:31 IST
Authorities in neighbouring Shamli district sealed six shops which were found open during lockdown and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each of the store owner.

According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Mani Arora, these shops in Jhinjhana town were operating in violation of the lockdown guidelines.

The owner of a garment showroom was also arrested for the violation, the SDM said.

Challans were also issued to 18 people in Jhinjhana on Saturday for roaming around the town, officials said.

