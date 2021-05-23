UAE says it is ready to facilitate Israel-Palestinian peace efforts

The United Arab Emirates stands ready to facilitate peace efforts between Israel and the Palestinians, the UAE state news agency reported on Sunday, citing Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nayhan. Sheikh Mohamed's comments came in a telephone call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, expressing support for Egypt's efforts to bolster a ceasefire agreed by Israel and the Palestinians after 11 days of fighting.

The UAE, which last year signed an agreement to normalise relations with Israel, "is ready to work with all parties to preserve the ceasefire and find new ways to reduce escalation and achieve peace", the news agency quoted Sheikh Mohammed as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)