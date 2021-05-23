Maharashtra: Truck crushes boy to death

A 12-year-old boy trying to get back a ball from under a garbage truck was crushed to death when the driver of the vehicle reversed it suddenly in Dombivali township in Thane district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred around 1 PM when the boy, a resident of Hanuman Nagar, was playing outside his house, an official said. Police have booked a case for rash driving and arrested the 21-year-old driver of the truck, which was deployed by the local civic body for collecting garbage.

