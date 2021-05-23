Left Menu

12-year-old raped in Agra, two held

Agra, May 23 UP A 12-year-old girl here was allegedly raped by two youths, who also made a video of the incident, police said on Saturday.Police have arrested the accused. The accused also made a video of the incident, pressuring the girl not to reveal it to her family members, said police.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 23-05-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 17:04 IST
12-year-old raped in Agra, two held
  • Country:
  • India

Agra, May 23 (UP) A 12-year-old girl here was allegedly raped by two youths, who also made a video of the incident, police said on Saturday.

Police have arrested the accused. The girl was alone at her home when her neighbour Sonu (20) turned up there and took her to his home by making an excuse, said police. At Sonu's residence, the other accused, identified as Krishna (19), was present and they raped her, said police. The accused also made a video of the incident, pressuring the girl not to reveal it to her family members, said police. However, the girl narrated the entire episode to her family, after which a case was lodged. Circle Officer (CO) Sadar Rajeev Kumar said the accused have been arrested. The accused had sent the video clipping to another mobile, Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021