Elderly woman among 2 held with charas worth Rs 1.18 crore in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 17:14 IST
Elderly woman among 2 held with charas worth Rs 1.18 crore in Mumbai
Police have recovered charas worth Rs 1.18 crore and arrested a 75-year-old woman and another person in this connection in Mumbai, an official said on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off that a person carrying the contraband was likely to arrive at the Waterfield Road in suburban Bandra, the crime branch laid a trap late Saturday night and nabbed one of the accused, Kishor Gawli (57), the police official said.

When the police searched his belongings, they recovered some quantity of charas from his possession, he said.

Based on the information provided by him, the police later apprehended a woman, identified as Zoharabi Sheikh (75), from her residence in Bandra and seized over three kg of charas from there, the official said.

Both the accused were arrested and booked under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. They were on Sunday produced before a local court which remanded them in the police custody till May 27, the official said.

