Thane ZP official, former school headmaster held by ACB for bribery

A Thane Zilla Parishad official and a retired school headmaster were arrested by Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a teacher, an official said on Sunday.

Chitra Bharmal (35), office superintendent at the secondary section of Thane ZP and Dileep Hindurao (59), a retired school headmaster, were arrested on Saturday in a trap, Thane Unit ACB inspector Santosh Shewale said.

''Hindurao asked the complainant Rs 7.50 lakh on behalf of Bharmal for an order appointing her as an aided teacher. Hindurao was held accepting an installment of Rs 3 lakh by the ACB during its trap, and Bharmal was nabbed soon after,'' he added. They have been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.

