People must show self discipline to help govt to withdraw corona curfew:MP Minister

A day after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the state will gradually begin the process of unlocking from June 1 citing that the cases of Covid-19 in the state are under control, the state's Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang on Sunday urged the people to practise self discipline so that the ongoing Janata Curfew in the state can be withdrawn next month.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 23-05-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 17:38 IST
Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang speaking to ANI in Bhopal on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the state will gradually begin the process of unlocking from June 1 citing that the cases of Covid-19 in the state are under control, the state's Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang on Sunday urged the people to practise self discipline so that the ongoing Janata Curfew in the state can be withdrawn next month. He requested the people to avoid coming out of the houses so that the government can withdraw corona curfew after 7 days.

Speaking to ANI here today, Sarang said, "People must show self-discipline and ensure not to come out of their houses during the next 7 days and reduce the intensity of the coronavirus. This will help us in withdrawing curfew in June." Madhya Pradesh will gradually begin the process of unlocking from June 1, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh had said on Saturday.

During a virtual meeting with senior officials of the state to review the Covid-19 situation he had said, "We cannot keep the state locked forever, will have to lift restrictions in few days in a phased manner." He had further said that the positivity rate was below 5 per cent and the recovery rate was above 90 per cent in the state.

"We are in a position to control the Covid-19 infection. Yesterday 82,000 samples were tested in the state out of which around 3000 new Covid-19 cases were reported and over 9,000 patients recovered from the disease. Now the positivity rate is below 5 per cent and the recovery rate is above 90 percent," Chouhan had informed. The Chief Minister had further said he has directed district officials to ensure corona curfew rules are followed till May 31. He also said that testing should be continued in hotspot areas and to curb spread of infection suggested more than one micro containment area."We have to Unlock Janta Curfew from June 1, but in such a way that the infection does not spread again," he had said.

"The state government is making a provision of pension of Rs 5000 per month, free ration and education to the children who have become orphans," said the chief minister. Talking about the vaccine he said that number of vaccinations will gradually be increased in the state.

"We know that the vaccine is the protective shield. Therefore, efforts are being made to get the maximum dose to be involved in the work of vaccination," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

