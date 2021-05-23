Left Menu

Dog tied to bike and dragged in Mangaluru, two held

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 23-05-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 17:59 IST
  • India

Two persons, including a minor boy, have been arrested for allegedly tying a dog to a two- wheeler and dragging it along the road for more than one kilometre in the city.

The cruel act was committed by one of the accused after getting angry over the dog biting his slipper, DCP (law and order) Hariram Shankar said.

A CCTV camera in Maryhill area had captured the incident.

A case has been registered under the prevention of cruelty to animals Act and Karnataka epidemic diseases Act, 2020 as the two were found wandering for non-essential purposes, police said.

The animal care trust received a message from the public that the dog was in pain and was bleeding from the paws.

The trusts volunteers and staff are trying to locate the dog with the help of the local people, sources said.

