Five killed as car rams into crowd in China

A man rammed his car into a crowd in northeast China's Liaoning province, killing at least five persons in an act of revenge on the society after an investment failure, police officials said on Sunday.

The man drove his black sedan into the crowd of people crossing a street in the city of Dalian at midnight on Saturday and fled the scene, the city's public security bureau said.

Four persons died at the scene and another was confirmed dead in hospital. Five others, who sustained injuries, are receiving medical treatment in a hospital, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The driver surnamed Liu has been detained.

Later, police said Liu committed the crime as an act of revenge on society after an investment failure.

Liu sought revenge on the society after an investment failure, said Qu Bo, a deputy director general of the Dalian Public Security Bureau, state-run Global Times reported.

At about 11:40 am on Saturday, when Liu was driving his BMW car along Tangshan Street, he suddenly accelerated the car, rushed through red lights and rammed into passers-by. Five persons were killed and five others injured in the incident.

Social revenge attacks by disgruntled elements including knife attacks on kindergarten schools in China are a common occurrence.

Such attacks were mostly attributed by police to disgruntled or mentally deranged people who have unaddressed grievances.

