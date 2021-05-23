U.S. waiting to see if North Korea wants to engage in diplomacy
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-05-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 19:00 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States is waiting to see if North Korea wants to engage in diplomacy over the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
"We are waiting to see if Pyongyang actually wants to engage," Blinken said on ABC News. "The ball is in their court."
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State
- North Korea
- Pyongyang
- United States
- U.S.
- ABC News
- Blinken
- Korean
- Antony Blinken
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry by early Sunday - U.S. R&D centre
Top U.S. pipeline operator shuts major fuel line after cyber attack
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more
Top U.S. fuel pipeline operator shuts network after cyber attack
Top U.S. fuel pipeline operator shuts whole network after cyber attack