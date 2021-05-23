Left Menu

U.S. waiting to see if North Korea wants to engage in diplomacy

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-05-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 19:00 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States is waiting to see if North Korea wants to engage in diplomacy over the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

"We are waiting to see if Pyongyang actually wants to engage," Blinken said on ABC News. "The ball is in their court."

