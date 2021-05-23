Left Menu

Don't hold protest over COVID, it may prove super-spreader: Amarinder to farmers

Such a dharna will draw people mainly from villages, which are in any case going through a crisis during the second wave of the pandemic, he said, adding that the outfits action is completely unwarranted, considering the support his government has extended to farmers on the issue of the Centres farm laws, said the CM.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-05-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 19:08 IST
Don't hold protest over COVID, it may prove super-spreader: Amarinder to farmers
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday urged the BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) not to hold their planned sit-in over his government's ''failure'' to tackle coronavirus, saying their three-day protest may turn into a super-spreader.

The farmers' outfit has decided to hold a protest from May 28 in Patiala, the CM's home constituency.

Rejecting the allegation that his government failed to tackle the pandemic, the CM said they fought hard to prevent Punjab going the way of some other states such as Delhi, Maharashtra and even Uttar Pradesh, where bodies floating in the Ganga exposed the mismanagement by the BJP government. According to a statement, he urged farmers not to act ''irresponsibly'' and endanger their own lives as their planned protest may negate the gains made by the state government in the fight against the pandemic, amid a complete ban on all gatherings. Such a ''dharna'' will draw people mainly from villages, which are in any case going through a crisis during the second wave of the pandemic, he said, adding that the outfit’s action is completely unwarranted, considering the support his government has extended to farmers on the issue of the Centre's farm laws, said the CM. His government was the first to pass amendment laws in the state Assembly to contravene the farm laws, he said.

“It is time for the farmers now to reciprocate by supporting the state government in the fight against the pandemic,” he said.

He pointed out that even during the peak of the second COVID wave in Punjab, things had not gone out of control here as they had in several other states. The state had been one of the best performing so far as the management of the pandemic is concerned, he claimed. Given the gravity of the situation, there is no scope for any laxity in COVID-appropriate behaviour and rallies or 'dharnas' of any kind are totally unacceptable when the lives of the people are at stake, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021