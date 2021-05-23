Belarus forces Vilnius-bound Ryanair plane to land to detain blogger - officials
Law enforcers detained activist Roman Protasevich, put on a wanted list after last year's mass street protests following an election in which Lukashenko had claimed a landslide victory. The aircraft, flying over Belarus from Athens to Vilnius, had almost reached Lithuania when it changed direction and was escorted to Minsk amid reports that it had explosives on board, according to an online flight tracker and BelTA.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered a Ryanair flight carrying a key opposition blogger and headed for Lithuania to land in the Belarusian capital Minsk on Sunday and detained him on arrival, officials and rights activists said. Law enforcers detained activist Roman Protasevich, put on a wanted list after last year's mass street protests following an election in which Lukashenko had claimed a landslide victory.
The aircraft, flying over Belarus from Athens to Vilnius, had almost reached Lithuania when it changed direction and was escorted to Minsk amid reports that it had explosives on board, according to an online flight tracker and BelTA. No explosives were found, BelTA said.
