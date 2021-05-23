Arunachal Cabinet reviews COVID-19 situation

The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet has decided to expedite work on achieving the target of adding 1,000 oxygen beds within a definite timeline to fight the surge of COVID-19 cases.

The virtual meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, reviewed the COVID-19 situation, including the availability of oxygen-supported beds, pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants, medicines, vaccines, and steps to fight the pandemic, a communiqu from the Chief Ministers Office said on Sunday.

Advertisement

Khandu directed the district administrations to evolve a mechanism at district and sub-division levels to assist in the registration of people for vaccination, especially in rural areas.

The meeting decided that while the focus of the government is on fighting the pandemic, other works should also continue.

Reviewing the status of Package B and C of the four- lane highway (NH 415) from Papunallah to Nirjuli (B) and Nirjuli to Banderdewa (C), the Cabinet approved the proposal for providing demolition cost as an incentive for both the packages and payment of land compensation for construction of a via-duct over the Dikrong river at Kolma.

The Cabinet also approved the contribution of revenue by the state government to the Local Area Development Fund (LADF) from the sale of 1 per cent of its 12 per cent free share in the 405 MW Ranganadi hydroelectric project, with effect from April 4, 2020.

In another development, the Cabinet decided to allot the 90 MW New Melling hydro project to North East Electrical Power Corporation (NEEPCO) in pursuance of the National Hydro Policy and Arunachal Pradesh Hydro Policy.

The Cabinet, however, decided that while signing the MoU with NEEPCO, a condition should be added that project work shall commence at the ground within two years of the signing date, which could be extended for one year for reasons to be recorded in writing.

In case of failure of commencement of work at the ground within three years, the said MoU shall be deemed cancelled.

The Cabinet has asked the land management department to examine the utility of the Jhum Land Regulation 1947 in the present times and bring out a uniform policy for land acquisition, including the amended Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)