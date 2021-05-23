Left Menu

Four drug peddlers held in separate incidents in J-K

Four suspected drug peddlers were arrested with heroin and poppy straw in separate incidents in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.A truck that was going to Punjab from Kashmir was intercepted by police for checking at Jakhani Chowk along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Sunday afternoon, a police official said.During a search, 30 kg of poppy straw was recovered from the truck.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-05-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 19:56 IST
During a search, 30 kg of poppy straw was recovered from the truck. The truck driver, Bhajan Singh, a resident of Punjab, was arrested, he said.

In another incident, 255 grams of heroin and an electronic weighing machine were recovered from a private vehicle at Roun Domail on Dhar road. The driver, Shubham Gupta alias Gagu, a resident of Udhampur, was arrested, the official said.

Two other residents of Udhampur, Ranbir Singh and Mohammad Toufiq, were arrested with 15.5 grams of heroin and Rs 21,700 cash after they were found moving suspiciously near Modi Ground on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Saturday, he said.

All four accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is underway, the official said.

