Man held for killing two women in UP's Shamli

One more person was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing two women in Shamli, police said.

Earlier, two men -- Sunil Kumar and Vikram -- were held in connection with the case, they said.

Advertisement

SHO Shyam Singh said Sonia and Dimple were strangled to death allegedly by the accused over a family dispute on May 8. Their bodies were found lying in a forest.

During investigation, the police arrested Kumar and Vikram in connection with the case, while their accomplice Ankur was absconding.

He was arrested on Sunday, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)