Man held for killing two women in UP's Shamli
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 23-05-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 19:59 IST
One more person was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing two women in Shamli, police said.
Earlier, two men -- Sunil Kumar and Vikram -- were held in connection with the case, they said.
SHO Shyam Singh said Sonia and Dimple were strangled to death allegedly by the accused over a family dispute on May 8. Their bodies were found lying in a forest.
During investigation, the police arrested Kumar and Vikram in connection with the case, while their accomplice Ankur was absconding.
He was arrested on Sunday, the SHO said.
