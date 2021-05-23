Left Menu

Police: 3 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Ohio bar

PTI | Youngstown | Updated: 23-05-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 20:06 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

At least three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday outside a bar in Youngstown, Ohio, police said.

Officers were called to the Torch Club Bar & Grille in Youngstown around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities said no one was in custody but they were talking to several individuals.

Police were still investigating the shooting and more information was not immediately known.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

