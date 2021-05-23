Left Menu

12 arrested in J'khand's Deoghar for involvement in cybercrime

PTI | Deoghar | Updated: 23-05-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 20:23 IST
12 arrested in J'khand's Deoghar for involvement in cybercrime
Twelve people were arrested in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Sunday for their alleged involvement in cybercrime, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided several locations in the district and made the arrests, Deoghar SP Ashwini Kumar Sinha said.

He said that 19 mobile phones, 28 SIM cards, six ATM cards, two laptops, two passbooks, a chequebook and a motorcycle were seized from their possession.

In another raid, the police seized large quantities of liquor and arrested a person, he said.

