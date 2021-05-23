Couple, their three children killed over property dispute: Police

A couple and their three children were killed in a village near here, police said on Sunday.

The brutal killings in which the throats of the victims were slit open by the four accused over a property dispute, took place in Khanpur village of Inayatnagar police station of the Ayodhya district on Saturday night.

Advertisement

The police, however, managed to arrest one of the accused within 15 hours of the gruesome killings after an exchange of fire with him in which a constable too was injured, Ayodhya’s Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Pandey said.

All the children killed in the incident were below ten years of age, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)