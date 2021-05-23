Egypt's foreign minister to discuss Gaza ceasefire in Jordan
Egypt's foreign minister is to visit Jordan on Sunday to discuss ways to build on the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, de-escalate tensions in the Palestinian territories and revive the Middle East peace process, a foreign ministry statement said.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will meet Jordan's King Abdullah and the Jordanian foreign minister during the visit, the statement said.
