Egypt's foreign minister to discuss Gaza ceasefire in Jordan

Egypt's foreign minister is to visit Jordan on Sunday to discuss ways to build on the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, de-escalate tensions in the Palestinian territories and revive the Middle East peace process, a foreign ministry statement said.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will meet Jordan's King Abdullah and the Jordanian foreign minister during the visit, the statement said.

