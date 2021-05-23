COVID-19: Goa curfew extended till May 31

The Goa government on Sunday extended till May 31 a coronavirus-induced curfew in place in the state since May 9, an official said.

The order, which was issued during the day, stated that all shops will remain shut except those selling essential times and medicines, which can conduct business from 7am to 1pm.

Restaurant kitchens can operate between 7am and 7pm during the curfew period, the order informed.

